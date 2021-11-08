As West Ham exposes a fresh Liverpool problem, a VAR official justifies the red card verdict.

The decision not to send off Aaron Cresswell during Liverpool’s defeat to West Ham has been explained.

With a 3-2 loss to the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, the Reds’ unblemished start to the Premier League season came to an end.

Liverpool’s goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Divock Origi were only consolation in the capital.

However, it was a decision made early in the game that has sparked the greatest discussion, with Cresswell not being sent off for a challenge on Reds captain Jordan Henderson.

Cresswell was not booked by referee Craig Pawson, but VAR reviewed the challenge and determined that no more action was required.

Jamie Redknapp thought Cresswell should have been sent off for the challenge, while Sky Sports analyst Jack Wilshere disagreed.

Following the full-time whistle, Sky commentator Dave Jones relayed a justification from VAR referee Stuart Attwell for why no red card was issued following the check.

Jones summarized the thought process by quoting Attwell and saying, “‘It didn’t have the needed force, intensity, or clear contact’ – which is why he didn’t overturn the verdict.”

Nothing lasts indefinitely. However, the manner in which Liverpool threw away their illustrious unbroken record has raised the first serious doubts about their title-winning chances this season.

A close defeat against a resurgent West Ham United would hardly be cause for deep contemplation and upheaval on its own.

Especially since this was Jurgen Klopp’s side’s first loss in any tournament in 26 games, a run that began in April and is the Reds’ best ever.

What really worries me about this setback is how it highlighted the flaws that have been festering dangerously beneath the surface in recent weeks.

The indicators were there last week against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield, when Liverpool blew a two-goal lead and only managed a point.

There would be no such reprieve in this place. The Reds, like everyone else, recognized that set-pieces and counter-attacks would be West Ham’s two main threats. They couldn’t handle either of them.

