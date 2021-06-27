As Virgil van Dijk claims, Liverpool owe Julian Nagelsmann money.

Liverpool have already made one significant addition to their team, while talk continues to swirl about who else could – or should – join them at Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig just days after the 2020/21 season ended, with the club believing he is the ideal match.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip returning from injury, as well as others in the mix like Nat Phillips and Ben Davies, Liverpool have turned a weakness into a big strength.

On a special podcast for members of the Blood Red Club, RB Leipzig writer Guido Schafer, who was first to disclose that Liverpool’s deal for Konate was over the line, said, “When Ibrahima is on top form, he is a player who makes his teammates better.”

“It is beneficial to a team to have such a player, and it is also beneficial to the goalie to have such a fantastic man in front of him who is so good in the air!”

“Ibrahima’s bundle is absolutely perfect.”

Before the player joined, Schafer told the ECHO, “He is big, swift, has terrific technique, and he reminds me a little bit of Virgil van Dijk.”

On the field, he should have no issue settling in, and Konate is anticipated to fit in immediately off the field as well.

The defender picked up German swiftly and is rumored to be studying English in preparation for his move.

Schafer added, “He was a French player who learnt German very rapidly – not flawlessly, but he understands every word.”

“He is intelligent, and his English may not be great, but he will receive lessons during the holidays, and he will speak English at the first news conference.”

“This is the professional part of his personality: he wants to join a new club and learn the language. Jurgen values personality above all else, and Ibrahima’s charisma is flawless.

“He’s a big character, and Jurgen Klopp describes himself as a ‘regular man,’ and Ibrahima is no different. He is a fantastic guy, according to several of his teammates.”

Konate isn’t the only important cog departing the Bundesliga. The summary comes to a close.