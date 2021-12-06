As two people are arrested, forensics officers search the house.

As forensics detectives continued their search of a Wirral home, two persons were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Since Friday, police have been stationed at the Leasowe property, where officials have been checking dumpsters.

On Saturday afternoon, two police cars, including a scientific support truck, were sighted on Franklin Road.

While the investigation was underway, the road was not closed to traffic.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “A 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Leasowe have been detained on suspicion of assault.

“They were interrogated and released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

“A CSI investigation is ongoing at the address, and the scene will be closed once the forensic investigations are completed.”

