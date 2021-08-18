As transfer rumors reemerge, Liverpool fans all notice the same Ismaila Sarr issue.

Ismaila Sarr of Watford has been linked with a move to Liverpool once again, according to reports from Italy this week claiming the Reds have rekindled their interest in the winger.

Last summer, Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing the Senegalese international, but instead chose to sign Diogo Jota from Wolves.

The linkages have emerged, and it has a lot of Liverpool fans talking.

Many Liverpool fans are calling for the club to recruit a forward since both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be away at the African Cup of Nations in January, giving Jurgen Klopp a selection dilemma during one of the most crucial periods of the season.

Following recent links to Sarr, fans have speculated that the 23-year-old may travel to AFCON with his compatriot Mane.

One supporter said, “We need cover for our players heading to AFCON, not another one to go with them.”

Despite reports that Liverpool are ‘prepared’ to spend £40 million on the winger, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has debunked the claims, saying it will take ‘silly money’ to entice the winger away from Watford this summer.

The Express further stated that the player was “informed” of Liverpool’s interest and had “requested to leave” the club due to the Reds’ interest.

Sheth also shot off the rumors, claiming that the player is under contract with Watford until 2024 and is “happy” there.

On Sky Sports’ Transfer Show, Sheth stated, “There have been suggestions that Liverpool are interested in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.”

“It’s been reported that Sarr has wanted to leave Watford, but after speaking with him today, I’m told he hasn’t asked to go and won’t since he’s pleased.

“Furthermore, I’ve been told that Watford are simply not interested in selling Sarr, who is under contract until 2024, and that it would take’silly’ money (a number of £80 million was offered to me) for them to even consider going to the table.”