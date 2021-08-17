As transfer business demonstrates, FSG proves Liverpool’s argument with four deals.

If there’s one thing this summer has established, it’s that Liverpool has their own way of doing things, and they’re sticking to it.

Take a look at their transfer activity in comparison to that of several other clubs.

The Reds, on the other hand, aren’t exactly stingy with their cash. Instead, they’re doing it on their own players.

Liverpool must be cost-conscious, so being able to agree on so many new contracts with key players provides a level of stability that cannot be overstated in these still uncertain times.

I thought Liverpool would have gone out and bought another world-class player last summer if it hadn’t been for the pandemic.

They are now keeping their core together, with Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Trent Alexander-Arnold forming a straight line through the spine of the club.

I’m sure Jordan Henderson will follow suit, and I’m optimistic a deal with Mohamed Salah will be completed in the near future.

Van Dijk appeared as if he had never played against Norwich before.

That demonstrates the man’s worth. He hadn’t played a full match in almost a year, so getting through 90 minutes was a tremendous accomplishment for him.

And it’s the same for Liverpool. Van Dijk’s size and leadership abilities rubbed off on the other players simply by being present.

He isn’t 100 percent, and he won’t be for a long time. However, this was a critical step.

I think Kostas Tsimikas, who played alongside him on the left side of the defense, fared well in his maiden Premier League start.

Norwich identified him as a potential weakness and attempted to attack him as often as possible.

Tsimikas made a few hasty decisions, but the 90 minutes did nothing to dent his self-assurance.

I got the impression he doesn’t fully trust himself as a team player, but that will change, and the new centre-backs can only help him. It’s up to Tsimikas to show why he was bought by Liverpool.

Liverpool’s performance was adequate, and the result was satisfactory.

On an opening weekend, the most important thing is to get three points, and even though we were considerably below our maximum potential, we have to be satisfied with that.

