As title difficulties arise, Liverpool’s collapse creates serious questions for the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold collapsed to his knees in fatigue, with Leicester City players all around him doing the same.

While the home players were ecstatic, the Liverpool defender was filled with anguish and frustration as his team’s bid to reclaim the Premier League crown suffered a costly and avoidable setback.

Only time will tell how significant Liverpool’s 1-0 loss at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday was.

Yes, Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered only their second defeat in 37 games. Yes, it was the first time they had failed to score since April.

But, with even draws eliciting howls of anguish, a needless loss to an injury-plagued Leicester has prompted a despondent reaction from supporters, demonstrating how the relentless standards set by Manchester City and, yes, Liverpool in recent seasons have warped what is now required to win the championship.

Indeed, Liverpool are seven points ahead of where they were after 19 games last season, but they are still six points behind the leaders, who were Manchester United last season.

The outcome and performance in Leicester also brought to light a number of concerns that had been bothering the team for some time.

Despite the criticism leveled at Liverpool’s misfiring attack, which has scored exactly 50 goals in 19 league games this season, matching City’s total, the Reds would have earned at least a point if they hadn’t conceded to Leicester’s lone shot on target.

The Reds have only maintained a clean sheet twice in their last eight outings. More concerning, however, is how destructive a failure to keep a shutout is to their league hopes.

Only two of Liverpool’s nine Premier League games this season in which they have conceded have resulted in a win – at Everton and at home to Newcastle United. Five games have been drawn, three of which were played at home, with the other two games ending in defeat.

Then there’s the Reds’ record versus supposedly superior opponents.

Only Leicester has failed to win in games this season against clubs who finished in the top eight last season. “The summary has come to an end.”