As things stand, Liverpool’s prospective Champions League round of 16 opponents.

Liverpool proved this in the Champions League group stages this season, qualifying for the knockout stages and clinching first place with two games remaining. Four victories in four games. Jurgen Klopp's team has so far eluded AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and FC Porto, with the Reds' peripheral players now likely to be charged with hosting the Portuguese at Anfield before heading to San Siro.

While Liverpool have already secured their berth in the round of 16 draw on December 13, with top spot ensuring they are seeded and will play their second leg at Anfield, there is still a lot to play for around Europe in the next two gameweeks.

But who will the Reds likely face and who will they avoid at all costs? Theo Squires investigates… While Liverpool’s position in the round of 16 is certain, any of the three clubs below them might still advance to the knockout stages.

However, regardless of who finishes second, clubs in the round of 16 cannot be drawn against teams from their qualifying group, thus the Reds will not be returning to the Estadio do Dragao or Wanda Metrapolitano anytime soon. On the other hand, we’ll talk about the San Siro later, but it won’t be against AC Milan! In the next round, teams cannot face teams from the same league, so Liverpool would not be drawn against Chelsea, Man City, or Manchester United, even if they placed second in their respective groups.

Last season, RB Leipzig was Liverpool’s round-of-16 opponents, but that will not be the case in 2022, with the Bundesliga club already failing to qualify from Group A after only one point from their first four games.

Besiktas has already been eliminated from Group C after losing all of their matches thus far, while Malmo has also been eliminated from Group H.

No-one. Isn't Liverpool fantastic? Ajax, Bayern Munich, and Juventus, on the other hand, have already qualified for the knockout stages.