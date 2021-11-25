As things stand, Liverpool’s prospective Champions League round of 16 opponents.

Liverpool proved this in the Champions League group stages this season, qualifying for the knockout stages and sealing top spot with two games remaining. Five victories in five games. Jurgen Klopp's team has so far had no response for AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, or FC Porto, with not even the knowledge that their Anfield encounter with the Portuguese was a dead-rubber stopping them.

While Liverpool have already secured their berth in the round of 16 draw on December 13, with top spot ensuring they are seeded and will play their second leg at Anfield, there is still a lot to play for around Europe in the last gameweek.

But who will the Reds likely face and who will they avoid at all costs? Theo Squires investigates… While Liverpool’s position in the round of 16 is certain, any of the three clubs below them might still advance to the knockout stages.

However, regardless of who finishes second, clubs in the round of 16 cannot be drawn against teams from their qualifying group, thus the Reds will not be returning to the Estadio do Dragao or Wanda Metrapolitano anytime soon. On the other hand, we’ll talk about the San Siro later, but it won’t be against AC Milan! Liverpool would not be drawn against Chelsea, Man City, or Manchester United in the second round, even if they had placed second in their respective groups.

Last season, RB Leipzig was Liverpool’s round-of-16 opponent, but that will not be the case in 2022, as the Bundesliga club has already failed to qualify from Group A. Meanwhile, their gameweek five victory over Club Brugge eliminated the Belgians.

Dortmund, on the other hand, has been eliminated after a loss to Sporting.

Besiktas had already been eliminated from Group C after losing all four of their matches, and Malmo had suffered the same fate in Group H. Zenit Saint Petersburg, in the meantime.