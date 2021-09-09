As Thiago is linked with a stunning AC Milan transfer, Liverpool’s stance on the FIFA-banned three is explained.

For failing to join up with Brazil during the international break, Alisson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino have been given a five-day suspension, which means they might miss Sunday’s match against Leeds.

Despite remaining in England, the Brazilian FA has called on FIFA to apply the five-day penalty for failing to report for duty after Liverpool refused to allow the trio to fly to nations on the UK’s red list.

With Firmino ruled out due to injury, the Reds believe both Alisson and Fabinho will be able to play against Leeds this weekend, and the club will assess their options.

Liverpool transfer anxieties are allayed as Harvey Elliott sets an example for Jadon Sancho.

The trio would have missed Liverpool’s next four games if they had traveled to South America, as well as a 10-day quarantine.

The squad could theoretically be handed a 3-0 defeat if Jurgen Klopp selects his banned players, though with Leeds’ Raphinha also sanctioned, it’s unclear how this would be done.

According to rumours in Italy, Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a surprise switch to AC Milan.

Liverpool have been linked with a deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, with Il Milanista speculating that Thiago, 30, may make the reverse transfer.

Kessie is in the final year of his contract at the San Siro and is said to have turned down new terms, attracting attention from the Reds, Tottenham Hotspur, and PSG.

According to The Washington Newsday, the midfielder is still a key component of Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

However, it has been stated that as the two sides prepare to play in the Champions League at Anfield next week, both technical director Paolo Maldini and director of football Frederic Massara will investigate the potential of Thiago leaving the club.

