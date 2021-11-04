As the West Ham crisis unfolds, Liverpool must address Alisson’s concerns.

The latest addition to an ever-growing set of murals honoring Liverpool and its favorite sons was unveiled last week.

The artwork, which features the club’s most notable goalkeepers and reads ‘In Safe Hands,’ was unveiled at the Reds’ training site in Kirkby.

There are a total of 13 shot-stoppers, including all of the players who have won a major title and others who have had a significant impact at Anfield.

And the current number one, Alisson Becker, is in the spotlight, smack dab in the middle of the frame alongside the Premier League trophy.

The overarching aim of a season that has started with an impressive unblemished record is regaining the silverware Liverpool won in a landslide fashion under Jurgen Klopp less than 18 months ago.

The 2-0 defeat of a poor Atletico Madrid in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals was followed by a berth in the Champions League knockout stages as group winners with a record two games to spare on Wednesday.

Alisson had little to do against the 10-man visitors, despite being beaten by a deflected Luis Suarez shot that was eventually chalked out due to an earlier offside. This was in stark contrast to his superb performance in the 3-2 triumph in Spain a week ago.

It also goes against the tradition of Liverpool finishing second in the Premier League, just three points behind early leaders Chelsea.

Despite scoring 29 goals in ten Premier League games, Liverpool has conceded eight goals, which is more than either Chelsea (three) or Manchester City (four) (six).

For comparison, the Reds had conceded the same number of goals at this stage of the title-winning 2019/20 campaign, while they had only leaked four times the previous season. It was 17 last season.

And the current figure would have been higher if it hadn’t been for Alisson’s excellent form, which saw him make a run of fine saves to ensure that last Saturday’s dismal 2-2 draw at home to Brighton wasn’t a more catastrophic setback.

The data show that the goalie isn’t getting the same amount of protection as he has in former years.

This season, Alisson has made nine Premier League appearances. “The summary has come to an end.”