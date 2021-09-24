As the uncertainty in Brazil lingers, Liverpool has given Roberto Firmino a lift.

Brazil has left Roberto Firmino out of their roster for the upcoming October international break.

The Brazilian hasn’t played for Liverpool since limping off in last month’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, but he might make his comeback against Brentford on Saturday.

While the attacker has been left out of Tite’s 25-man squad for the Selecao’s World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia, and Uruguay in 2022, Reds teammates Alisson and Fabinho have been selected.

Due to UK quarantine restrictions, Jurgen Klopp’s side could be without the two for their matches against Watford and Atletico Madrid next month.

Due to Brazil’s status as a red-list country, Liverpool joined their sister Premier League clubs in refusing to release their Brazilian players for the September international break, meaning their players would have had to quarantine at a hotel for ten days upon their return to the UK.

As a result, the Brazilian FA cited FIFA’s “five-day rule,” causing Firmino, Alisson, and Fabinho to miss Liverpool’s Premier League match against Leeds United, however the trio was later granted clearance to play.

Prior to the October international break, the UK government is rumoured to be proposing new quarantine restrictions for professional footballers, although this would not exclude Alisson and Fabinho from having to quarantine and missing matches as a result.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is seeking to remove footballers returning from red-list nations from the 10-day required hotel quarantine, according to The Athletic.

Instead, they would be required to isolate for only five days in their club bubbles before returning to activity, which might make them questionable for Liverpool’s remaining fixtures during that window.

Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay begins in the early hours of Friday, October 15, and the Reds face Watford away the next day at 12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Klopp’s side travels to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 19th, meaning a five-day quarantine, even in club bubbles, may leave the duo as doubts for both matches, depending on the weather.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League will be resurrected. “The summary has come to an end.”