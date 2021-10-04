As the truth about Luis Suarez surfaces for Liverpool, a Mohamed Salah exchange seems unthinkable.

Mohamed Salah continues to impress at Liverpool.

On Sunday, the Egyptian scored an incredible goal against Manchester City. On his present form, he may easily be considered one of the finest players in the world.

Salah also has the distinction of playing in the world’s toughest league. Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi are all terrific players, but they all play in Ligue 1, which isn’t on par with the Premier League.

Is Salah currently a better player than Ronaldo? According to the data, this is the case. It’s difficult to tell who the best is, but with the way he’s playing right now, he’s definitely up there.

Returning to Sunday’s performance, I was disappointed at the end of the game since Salah’s goal was worthy of winning any game, at any level.

It was a wonderful bit of skill, and you could see people taking off all over the world as it went in. It was as if he launched a rocket into space with Liverpool fans on board.

Liverpool will have to tread carefully with his contract now. He will depart on his own terms if he wishes to quit the club.

That would detract from his status as one of the all-time greats among fans. But if he stays faithful for another two or three years on top of this, he’ll be right up there with the best.

The debate over who was the superior player for Liverpool in recent weeks has centered on Suarez against Salah.

Suarez’s one season in 2013/14 was remarkable. Mo had a similar debut season at the club in 2017/18, but Suarez was unplayable and scored his own goals on a weekly basis.

Suarez’s actions against Liverpool in the Champions League at Camp Nou a few years ago cost him a lot of credibility.

I don’t mind his scoring and celebrating, but the manner he went about things on the field, attempting to get players penalized in the second leg, bothered me.

