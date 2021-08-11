As the transfer dilemma persists, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seeks out “appropriate” remedies.

Those Liverpool fans who measure the success of their team in the summer by the number of new players they bring in have had a difficult time recently.

Sure, Ibrahima Konate arrived from RB Leipzig for £36 million as much-needed center-back reinforcement.

That was back in May, though.

Since then, with Manchester City and Manchester United investing big money and Chelsea on the verge of doing the same, the Reds have spent less on players than many of their main rivals.

Of course, with three weeks until the transfer window shuts, there is still time for things to alter, particularly in terms of raising finances through outgoings.

Lyon are the most recent club to make an approach for Xherdan Shaqiri, while a number of other clubs are considering a move for Nat Phillips.

And rumors about Divock Origi, Ben Davies, and Neco Williams, all of whom have attracted potential suitors, continue to circulate.

Few would argue that Liverpool would benefit from another senior option in both midfield and attack, but finding players of the required quality at a reasonable price and salary with the caveat that regular football isn’t guaranteed means the pool from which the Reds could fish isn’t particularly deep.

Despite this, the links have been constant and will remain so until 11 p.m. on August 31.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, is incapable of speculating. And the harsh reality is that he can only work with what he has.

That’s why the last two weeks have been so encouraging for the Reds’ manager. While his major actors have never been in doubt, it appears the supporting cast believes they can contribute in ways that weren’t always clear last season.

Andy Robertson has been ruled out for the start of the season with an ankle ligament problem, so Kostas Tsimikas’ arrival is fortuitous. Last summer, the Greek was purchased for such occasions.

Robertson, on the other hand, is the only player who has been ruled out, as Liverpool has completed its pre-season schedule without incident.

If the squad plays Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, the majority of the players will be expected to start the Premier League opener against Norwich City on Monday. “The summary has come to an end.”