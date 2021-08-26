As the transfer deadline approaches, Liverpool’s best and worst case scenarios are discussed.

Liverpool has only made one signing with less than a week till the transfer window ends.

After having to utilize 20 different defensive partnerships in the heart of their backline last season, the Reds were right to attempt to enhance their central defensive alternatives this summer.

Ibrahima Konate has joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig, although he is the club’s lone new signing for the 2021/22 season.

The club’s upper management has done a good job of securing the long-term futures of a few of key players by extending their contracts, but this does little to placate fans who seek fresh acquisitions above all else.

Agents who are available for hire Liverpool might add players now or in January.

While it appears unlikely that the Reds will make any more signings before the end of August – and Jurgen Klopp recently intimated as much – the transfer window isn’t closed until it’s closed.

With that in mind, let’s look at what the worst-case and best-case transfer scenarios for Liverpool this summer would be.

If Liverpool doesn’t add any more midfielders, they’ll be relying on the fitness of individuals whose availability in recent seasons hasn’t been encouraging.

Gini Wijnaldum’s departure has left a huge vacuum in Liverpool’s midfield. With the exception of the League Cup meeting with Lincoln City, the Dutchman was in the squad for every match last season, featuring in 51 of them.

Naby Keita could theoretically cover that massive midfield need in the absence of a midfield signing, but he had five different injury absences last season, keeping him out for a total of 27 games.

Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain each missed 19 to 21 matches, James Milner will be 36 in January, and Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are far too young to be relied upon for a lengthy period of time with two matches to play most weeks.

In 2020/21, Liverpool’s risk of relying on three veteran centre-backs backfired, and they may face a similar problem in midfield this season.

The Reds could potentially be saddled with players who need to be paid. “The summary has come to an end.”