As the town center street was closed off, a man was brought to the hospital.

At around 9.30pm on Monday December 20, Merseyside Police were called to Seabank Road in Southport after reports of a man in his 30s suffering a head injury.

“We are investigating following complaints a man was assaulted at the junction of Lord Street and Seabank Road in Southport last night, Monday 20th December,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At 9.30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a complaint of a guy in his 30s suffering a head injury. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, however it is not believed that his injuries is life-threatening.

“Prior to the assault, the individual was reported to have been involved in a fight with another man.”

“An investigation is underway, with CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations taking place in the vicinity.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has information that could help the investigation should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000878698.