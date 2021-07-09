As the Three Lions prepare to face Italy, the police have issued some advise to England fans.

The public has been advised by police and health officials ahead of the European Championship final between England and Italy.

On Sunday night, for England’s biggest game since 1966, the city center is likely to be packed.

On match day, police will have a larger presence throughout the city and will work closely with licensees.

Concerns for a 76-year-old man who has gone missing in his jammies.

Covid has asked the public to follow current laws, which limit indoor gatherings to six or two houses. The number of people that can attend an outdoor gathering is limited to 30.

On Sunday, fewer services are planned, and people should check before taking public transportation, according to police.

“This weekend gives us all a terrific opportunity to celebrate something special together, particularly after a difficult year,” said Liverpool Community Policing Superintendent Diane Pownall. It’s the first time the England football team has reached the final of a major tournament in 55 years, and it’s incredible to see how much joy this has brought to so many people so far. Let’s hope we get to see the boys proudly lift that trophy on Sunday!

“Police, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service, and the five local councils will work together as one team to keep everyone safe.”

“We don’t want to ruin anyone’s fun, but we do want to encourage people to plan ahead of time and act appropriately.” Many places will have capacity restrictions and may have be fully booked, so if you’re going out, planning ahead will make things smoother for everyone.

“Sunday bus and train service will be restricted, and city and town centers are likely to be busier than usual, so it’s critical that people have safe and dependable transportation options.” Please double-check timetables before setting out, and if you’re planning on drinking, leave the car at home.

“Data reveals that the number of people living with Covid-19 is fast increasing across the City Region, and despite the Government’s plans to ease restrictions pending a review next week, they remain in place.” I’d want to express my gratitude to the general public and licensed establishments for their support. The summary comes to a close.