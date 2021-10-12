As the temperature drops, the UK is predicted to get snow.

According to weather experts, the UK could witness a flurry of snow later this month.

Snow is expected to come on October 24, according to WXCharts, a weather forecasting model for Europe and North America.

Despite the fact that original reports indicated that snowfall wouldn’t arrive until November, the situation has changed.

This week, the Met Office predicts one day of sunlight.

With the likelihood of a ‘white Halloween’ increasing, Coral has lowered the odds of snow on October 3 to 2/1.

According to YorkshireLive, the long-range weather forecast from WXCharts suggests that parts of the Scottish Highlands and Borders could see snow before Halloween.

However, the Met Office has not predicted any snow for this period, with their long-range outlook for October 15-24 predicting bright periods with some rain.

“Dry conditions across much of England and Wales through the early part of the period, with sunny spells developing after clearing of early mist/fog patches through the morning,” they predict.

“Cloudy and windy in the north, with the possibility of coastal gales and showers.” Through the first half of this time, temperatures were near average.

“Early in this time, high pressure and generally dry conditions are likely to become less dominating as more rain and stronger winds arrive throughout the northwest. Toward the end of this era, these more unsettled conditions are likely to become more widespread.

“Temperatures will likely remain near or slightly above average throughout, with night frosts possible in clearer interludes.”

“Generally unsettled across the UK, however the wettest and windiest conditions are likely to persist in the north and northwest, with more settled conditions to southern and eastern areas at times,” according to the Met Office’s outlook for the period from October 25 to November 8.

“As we get towards early November, expect more widespread dry spells across the country, with the possibility of overnight fog clearing by day.

“Temperatures will be around or above average during this time.” However, there is a risk that colder weather will develop in early November.”