As the striker returns from loan, Liverpool’s strategy for a ‘Polish Messi’ is revealed.

Barry Lewtas, the manager of Liverpool’s under-23s, has hailed teenage attacker Mateusz Musialowski for making the’step up’ from the under-18s.

After a successful debut season with Marc Bridge-under-18s Wilkinson’s team last season, the Polish attacker has been trusted to take the next step at Academy level this season.

Musialowski scored 12 goals in 25 matches to help the under-18s finish third in the league and reach the FA Youth Cup final.

He has three goals in six Premier League 2 outings this season, the most recent of which being a 3-0 triumph over Arsenal under-23s at Anfield on Saturday.

After the game, Lewtas commented on the 18-year-performance, old’s saying: “Maty has been promoted to the U23s this season after a successful season with the U18s.

“It’s a big step up, but I believe the games against Chelsea and today will serve as true yardsticks for him.

“He was terrific when he was in possession, but he also put in a lot of effort when he wasn’t.

“He’s still a young guy learning the game, but anytime he received the ball out there, you knew something was going to happen – and that’s the ability he possesses.”

Paul Glatzel, who is now on loan at Tranmere Rovers, was also on target in the match.

The youthful forward was available to play after being kept out of consecutive matchday squads for the Whites, and he took advantage of the opportunity to earn match minutes.

“It was amazing to have Paul back,” Lewtas told liverpoolfc.com.

“Paul will provide you exactly what you expect. He’s a huge pain for the opposition, and you don’t want to be playing against him because he’s always there, pressing and running in behind you.

“I could tell he’d been out on loan because I noticed a genuine maturity in his game — he’s used to contact with his hold-up play. It was an excellent, mature performance, in my opinion.”