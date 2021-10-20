As the sinkhole stunt continues, confused Corrie fans all say the same thing.

This week, Coronation Street has enthralled viewers with a number of pranks.

Life on the Cobbles hasn’t been easy, with sinkhole disasters, savage attacks, and exploding autos.

However, when Abi faced off against Corey on tonight’s episode, some viewers were left perplexed.

Abi had previously pursued Corey in her quest for vengeance for Seb’s murder.

Abi confronted Corey with a revolver and held him at gunpoint.

Abi and Corey, on the other hand, plummeted through a sinkhole and into Weatherfield’s sewer system.

Despite the fact that they both survived the fall, Abi managed to get her hands on the gun.

He threatened to shoot Corey before confessing to the murder of Seb, stating he wanted to teach him and Nina a lesson.

However, as water flowed into the sewer, several viewers found it difficult to comprehend Abi’s remarks.

Louise wrote on Twitter: “Subtitles are required for tonight’s episode of Corrie! I have no idea what Abi is saying!” Paul had this to say: “Did anyone else wonder what Abi was talking about on #Corrie??? #Subtitles!!” Angie stated, “I don’t understand a single word of Abi and Corie’s conversation. I’ll have to rewind it and view it with subtitles. Just yelling. In my old age, I must be growing deaf.” “Amazing show but background noise is drowning the words had to put subtitles on,” AJ wrote on Twitter. “Had to put subtitles on for the most of this episode,” Phil commented. “Anyone else need subtitles because the water is so loud,” Nicol tweeted.