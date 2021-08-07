As the Rangers’ long unbeaten streak comes to an end, Steven Gerrard addresses his players “home truths.”

With a 1-0 loss at Dundee United on Saturday, Steven Gerrard’s 40-game unbeaten record as Rangers manager came to an end.

Jamie Robson’s second-half goal handed the former Liverpool captain his first loss in the Scottish Premiership since March 2020, with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard ready to communicate some “home truths” with his players ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Malmo.

“From our perspective, it was insufficient. We didn’t deserve to lose the game over the course of 90 minutes, but you always put yourself in that position if you don’t score goals,” the former Liverpool captain told Sky Sports.

“I and my team are responsible for the outcome and performance. We’ll have to accept it and move on as soon as possible.”

Rangers won their first game of the season last Saturday against Livingston, but Gerrard has now lost back-to-back games with a 2-1 home setback to Malmo in midweek.

“When you have a setback, it allows you to reset and give some of the players some harsh reality checks. We’ll leave to analyze the game. We don’t have time to be sorry for ourselves right now [with the Malmo game on Tuesday].

“To get it done, we’ll need a far higher degree of performance.”

The Scottish champions will face the Swedish side in the penultimate qualifying round, with the Gers having not advanced past the group stages of the Champions League since the 2010/11 season.

He stated, “The boys have been absolutely fantastic for me during [the unbeaten run], but the reality is that we’ve lost two games in a row.”

“We must accept responsibility for it, and we will correct it.” We don’t have time to mope around or feel sorry for ourselves.

“We have a big game coming up, and it’s the ideal opportunity to get back on track, but the key is that we have to find a level of performance that is far higher than today.”