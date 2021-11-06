As the pressure mounts on Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer examines the club’s future.

Despite rising pressure on his job at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that he remains committed to turning around the club’s season.

The Red Devils were torn apart by one of their bitter rivals at Old Trafford for the second time in two weeks and could produce little response as Manchester City cruised to three points on Saturday afternoon.

After Liverpool stunned United with a 5-0 thumping a fortnight ago, there were calls for Solskjaer to be fired, and this latest defeat only adds to the notion that the Norwegian is not the guy to lead United back to the top of English football.

The Red Devils’ coach, on the other hand, isn’t ready to give up just yet.

When asked if he still believed he could save the season after the derby defeat to City, Solskjaer told Sky Sports via the Manchester Evening News: “Definitely.”

“I always have good communication with the club, which is open and honest.” I work for Manchester United, and I want the best for the club. I want to make this better as long as I’m here.” After 11 games, United are nine points behind league leaders Chelsea, six points behind City, and five points behind Liverpool, who visit West Ham United on Sunday.

For the Red Devils, competing for first place appears to be out of the question, and Solskjaer admitted that today’s outcome felt like a “huge step backwards” for his squad.

“We have to get back to where we started,” the United manager emphasized.

“Early in the season, we started to look like a true squad, and we need to get back to that.” We’ve gone through this before. It’s been a difficult time since the last game we played here. We’ve strayed from our former selves.

“We traveled to Tottenham and won 3-0 with a different system before getting a.

