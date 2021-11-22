As the number of Covid cases exceeds a certain threshold, Liverpool’s health chief issues a warning.

Liverpool’s public health chief has issued a warning after Covid-19 instances in the city surpassed a critical threshold once more.

Infection rates in the city have remained relatively stable in recent weeks, but they have risen to 300 cases per 100,000 people in the last few days.

This happened the last time in mid-October.

In Friday’s statement, Liverpool’s weekly infection rate jumped to 307.4 cases per 100,000, before dropping slightly to 301.6 cases per 100,000 on Friday.

An increase in the rate of positivity tests in Liverpool will also worry health officials.

This is the overall number of positive tests from all of the city’s testing, and it gives a decent indicator of how much virus is there.

This figure has progressively grown to 8.4% from 7% at the beginning of the month.

The surge in these numbers, according to Liverpool’s Public Health Director Matt Ashton, makes it more crucial than ever for people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Cases of Covid-19 in Liverpool have now risen to over 300/100,000, and the positive rate has also climbed,” he tweeted.

“Please stay Covid safe by being vaccinated, checking LFT twice a week, and symptomatic PCR testing if needed.”

“Measures like regular hand washing, sufficient ventilation, and the use of face covers when necessary will also help buffer against rising infection levels,” he added.

Due to lower vaccine uptake in Liverpool than the rest of England, the Liverpool Health Protection Board released a statement last month urging people to obtain the vaccine in order to avoid a’very terrible winter’ for the city.

“Local action is essential now to avoid a winter crisis and to keep our critical services, especially education, running,” the statement stated.

“Don’t put off getting your immunizations. They will assist in the protection of you and those around you, including the aged and defenseless.

“The majority of Covid hospitalized patients are unvaccinated and regret not getting vaccinated sooner. Young adults, in particular, are gravely ill. It’s never too late to have your first dose of Covid.”