As the Man City rivalry continues, FSG has given Liverpool a transfer boost.

When it comes to Liverpool and sustainability, the subject of ownership and the Fenway Sports Group’s attitude frequently comes up.

The owners of Liverpool have long attempted to run the club as a long-term business that can expand and attain long-term success. It is a model that has received praise and criticism from various quarters, particularly in recent years.

When compared to their rivals, they consistently spend far less than Manchester United, but their ability to win the Champions League and Premier League in the last two and a half years has been vindicated in some way, though the concern has been about what will happen when the bubble bursts and the band disbands.

What about the team’s long-term viability? Is Liverpool in a solid position to continue their upward trajectory on the pitch, or are they headed for a bumpy ride? With Jurgen Klopp’s departure rumored to be just three years away, and their top stars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Sadio Mane all about to turn 30 in the next 12 months or so, there are serious doubts about whether this is a squad capable of long-term success.

Liverpool are now scoring quite well, according to research from the CIES Football Observatory of the Swiss-based International Centre for Sports Studies.

The study looked at the average stay in the first team squad of the group, as well as the age of the squads, the length of contracts still in force, and the average stay in the first team squad of the group.

For a long period, Klopp has kept a major portion of Liverpool’s team together. They’ve grown up together, and at times, additions have been made.

Because of the stability that Klopp has given to Liverpool, there hasn’t been a need to start over.

According to the report, the Reds rank third among European football’s elite teams in terms of sustainable squad management (SSM), trailing only Manchester City and Real Sociedad.

Liverpool's SSM is ranked 97.7, with an average age of 28 in the squad and an average stay of 3.8 years.