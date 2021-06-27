As the Liverpool transfer saga continues, Naby Keita requires what Sadio Mane lacks.

Naby Keita, a 26-year-old midfielder, is one of Liverpool’s most perplexing players.

There was little doubt about the Guinean’s ability when Liverpool agreed to sign him from RB Leipzig in 2017, a deal that would see him go to Anfield the following summer.

Keita, praised by some as a “combination of Andres Iniesta and N’Golo Kante,” arrived with a great deal of anticipation on his shoulders, perhaps exacerbated by the year-long wait between his signing and his arrival.

The numbers imply that the hoopla was warranted in certain ways. When he’s fit and confident, Keita is a fantastic player, but there are serious doubts about whether he’ll ever be able to put together enough games to prove it.

Three seasons into his Liverpool career, Keita has never made more than three Premier League starts in a succession.

He only played 714 minutes throughout all competitions last season. He only started seven Premier League games, and just two of them lasted 90 minutes.

When it comes to his availability, the pattern is concerning.

Keita made 16 appearances in the 2019/20 season. It was 27 the season before, and 33 the season before that. Prior to it, he made 39 appearances in his final season with Leipzig.

He only made 32 appearances the previous season, but it was due to Leipzig’s lack of European competition rather than any injury.

He scored 17 goals and added 15 assists in 71 games for Leipzig, and injuries were never an issue; it was only after he moved to England that fitness became an issue.

Keita played 39 games in his final season with Salzburg, and 44 the season before that, although in a less difficult league.

The season prior, 2013/14, was his breakout season as an 18 turned 19-year-old in France’s Ligue 2 with Istres, and he played all but one league game he was available for after breaking into the side in mid-November.

On a special podcast for members of, RB Leipzig reporter Guido Schafer said, “I wish for Naby that he will continue his career at Liverpool without injuries.” The summary comes to a close.