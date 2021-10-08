As the Liverpool star turns 23, Gary Lineker pays tribute to a “great” Trent Alexander-Arnold moment.

On Trent Alexander-23rd Arnold’s birthday, Gary Lineker paid tribute to the defender’s unforgettable Champions League assist against Barcelona.

In the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona at Anfield in 2019, Alexander-fast Arnold’s thinking from a corner kick saw Divock Origi achieve an impossible reversal.

The ballboys were later revealed to have been given tight instructions to serve the Reds’ players as swiftly as possible, with Jurgen Klopp’s side needing every advantage they could get in order to launch a remarkable comeback.

Football fans will remember this memorable occasion at Anfield for a long time, and Lineker couldn’t help but bring it up as Alexander-Arnold approaches another birthday.

“On a football pitch, that was one of the most amazing, instinctive, and intelligent things I’ve ever seen. Greetings on your birthday, “On Twitter, the Match of the Day host tweeted.

While Alexander-Arnold was lauded for his contribution to Origi’s goal, the ballboy who gave the ball to the Reds’ right-back went almost unnoticed.

“You want a quick throw in, the ballboys need to know you want a quick throw in,” Mourinho noted after the game, reflecting on this brilliant strategy.

“In this game, the kid is extremely bright and intelligent. I’m not sure if he’s an Academy player or not, but the kid seemed to know exactly what he wanted to achieve.” The young man who was instrumental in the trade is now making a name for himself at the Reds’ Academy, having scored 12 goals in ten competitive appearances.

Indeed, Oakley Cannonier is gaining a strong reputation in the Academy and, if he keeps up his current form, he might be remembered for much more than his role in Origi’s goal in the future.