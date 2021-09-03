As the Liverpool squad truth remains, Jurgen Klopp’s exclusion emphasizes James Milner’s reality.

In recent weeks, there has been something of a guard change in the Liverpool midfield.

Not just because Harvey Elliott, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, has pushed his way up the pecking order.

Following an outstanding pre-season, the 18-year-old is the only midfielder to have started all three of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season, underlining why Jurgen Klopp chose to stick with his current alternatives rather than looking for a successor for Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

Meanwhile, while Elliott adjusts to life in the Premier League, captain Jordan Henderson has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2025, when he will be 35 years old.

Liverpool’s goal this summer has been to hand out new contracts, with Klopp the latest to do so with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, following in the footsteps of Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.

In other news, Mohamed Salah is likely to be the first player to sign a new contract, with rumours claiming that when he does, he would become the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

Despite the new contracts, there has been no discussion about extending any of the players who are set to become free agents next summer.

That comes as no surprise in the cases of Divock Origi and Loris Karius, as the club was open to offers for both players before the transfer market ended. Adrian, on the other hand, has only recently received a one-year extension.

But, in the case of vice-captain James Milner, it appears that his Liverpool career is coming to an end.

The midfielder, who will turn 36 in January, started the Reds’ season opener against Norwich City but was unable to make the matchday squad against Burnley due to an injury, and he also missed last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Milner is still an important player for Klopp’s side, with crucial experience, leadership qualities, and versatility, and is physically one of the fittest, as his distance covered each match and bleep test scores show.

However, there is.