As the Liverpool pecking order becomes evident, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate make their judgments.

Liverpool return to Premier League play on Tuesday when they travel to Leicester City after having their Boxing Day match postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Leeds United.

Liverpool will play for the first time since their League Cup victory over Leicester City last week, as they approach the midway mark of their domestic season.

Due to injuries and a Covid-19 outbreak of their own, Jurgen Klopp had to choose a reduced squad for the Reds’ last Premier League match, against Tottenham Hotspur, as well as against Brendan Rodgers’ side in the aforementioned cup match.

With the unexpected Boxing Day break providing Liverpool with a rare break amid a hectic festive period, the starting XI at the King Power stadium might be significantly stronger. We take a look at some of the alterations Klopp might make against Leicester since that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara have all returned to training after being isolated.

Joe Gomez made his League Cup debut alongside teenager Billy Koumetio last week, marking his first start since returning from injury, but the pair struggled.

As a result, the England international didn’t do enough to persuade Klopp to keep him on the bench for the rematch against Leicester, though Ibrahima Konate’s performance could offer the German enough to think about.

Van Dijk should have had ample time to be fit to start at Leicester after returning to training before Christmas after suffering from Covid-19.

As a result, Konate and Joel Matip will compete to play with the Dutchman.

Given that Liverpool’s next away match, against Chelsea, comes on Sunday, Klopp won’t have to worry about a rapid turnaround in terms of protecting the latter, and he could be about to name his first-choice pairing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson return, while Kostas Tsimikas takes the place of Andy Robertson, who is suspended.

Is it safe to claim that seven of Liverpool’s eight senior midfielders are available for this match?

Last week, Jordan Henderson overcame a non-Covid sickness to start and play an hour against Leicester, while Fabinho, like Van Dijk, returned to training before the holidays after testing positive.