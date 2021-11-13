As the Liverpool conflict continues, Sir Alex Ferguson understands precisely how Jurgen Klopp feels.

At the best of times, Liverpool fans are uninterested in the England national team, with only a summer run to the Euro 2020 final capturing their attention.

Jurgen Klopp’s squabbles with Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate, as well as his concerns over England’s use of his players, are unlikely to help relieve such feelings.

Let’s face it, the German isn’t a big lover of international football in general, as the majority of his players are taken from him and dispatched to all four corners of the globe, adding to their already packed schedules.

It’s another thing entirely when you’re Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, the talismans of the Egyptian and Senegalese national teams, respectively, and certain to play every game. It’s a different story if you’re Fabinho, who flew 5,490 miles to Brazil to sit on a bench before returning at ridiculous o’clock with no time to rest before the Reds’ next match.

Then there’s England and Southgate.

Klopp’s annoyance with the England set-up has been a recurring sub-plot throughout the season so far, from fielding Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield to not calling up Joe Gomez at all, with an avoidable injury to Curtis Jones when he was pointlessly called upon by the Under-21s only adding to his bad mood.

“If you watch our games, you will see that Trent’s position has already altered,” Reds manager Jurgen Klopp remarked after Southgate’s 45-minute ‘Alexander-Arnold in midfield’ experiment against Andorra in September. “Not in every game, but in the ones when it’s conceivable, his position has already shifted.”

“Therefore, converting him to a midfielder is no longer necessary.” It’s a little bit of a shame that we’re still talking about football in 2021. Players can be found almost anywhere, and especially good players can be found almost anywhere.

“True, Trent isn’t used much on the left wing, but he was already all over the pitch on the right wing.”

“In this game, in a game where England, for example, is so dominant, or when we are so dominant that Trent could play in midfield, I’d rather he was the six than the eight.”

