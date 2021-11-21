As the injury problem reaches new heights, Liverpool’s signing from Celta Vigo demonstrates that the transfer rush was correct.

Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheet for Liverpool’s match against Arsenal was released at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, and it was a proud occasion for the Reds’ academy as seven players from their youth ranks were included.

Of course, it’s been a long time since Trent Alexander-Arnold, the team’s Scouser, Caoimhin Kelleher, or Nat Phillips were regarded newsworthy selections.

But the appearance of Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, and Owen Beck on a Premier League bench for the first time, as well as fellow youth team graduate Tyler Morton, who would make his Premier League debut against Arsenal, is a monument to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at Kirkby.

Although their participation was more out of necessity in the middle of Liverpool’s ever-growing injury issue, it was nonetheless a well-deserved reward for the quartet’s continuous development after impressing in pre-season and during League Cup duty.

However, their forced involvement with Klopp’s side has left them with a mismatch of a team, caught in the middle of two age groups, after Liverpool Under-23s suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat earlier in the day.

Injuries have plagued Barry Lewtas’ team thus far this season, and the absence of Beck, Bradley, Gordon, and Morton left them with only two outfield substitutes in their loss to the Eagles.

And a look at their starting lineup revealed a team made up of seasoned Under-23s players who will already know their careers lie elsewhere, players playing out of position, and a slew of Under-18s players promoted and thrown in at the deep end.

Under-23s football is both a blessing and a curse, as a proud day for their academy ended in a devastating defeat at Kirkby, with such a setback hardly unforeseen given the circumstances.

While Klopp may have preferred that his youthful quartet be involved at the Academy rather than being called upon as injury cover, the Anfield bench is the next step for them and part of the process.

As a result, the Under-23s will have some difficult days ahead of them, but that could be the turning point. “The summary has come to an end.”