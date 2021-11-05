As the infant cries in Costa, the mother is ‘moved’ by a woman’s generosity.

As her five-month-old baby wailed in Costa, a “beautiful woman” made a new mother’s day.

After receiving blood tests on Wednesday, November 3, Amanda Higino, 30, stopped for a coffee at Costa in Penny Lane Shopping Centre near Smithdown Road.

However, as she was waiting in line, her five-month-old baby Matteo began to cry because he was hungry.

Following her exit from the line to nurse her baby son at a neighboring table, the woman in front of her in line approached her and offered to buy her coffee.

According to Amanda, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “It was really lovely, because sometimes you just feel, I don’t know, especially if you’re not from here. People are generally quite friendly to me. I don’t have anything negative to say.

“But it’s just that I’m not from around here, so you never expect something lovely like that to happen, so it was very nice.”

Amanda, who is originally from Brazil, hasn’t seen her parents since the pandemic began in January 2020.

Amanda is “overjoyed” and “literally counting down the days” before her parents come to see their only child and granddaughter later this month.

She admitted that not having family to help care for the baby might be “very difficult,” since she is left alone with Matteo while her spouse works.

When someone is hurting, Amanda says random gestures of kindness from strangers like the woman in Costa make a difference since “no one truly knows what the other person is going through.”

Amanda wrote on Facebook following the encounter: “This may seem insignificant to some, but her kindness struck me so deeply that I wish I could have properly thanked her.

“Simple things like going out for coffee with the infant may be difficult at times, and this lady’s gesture changed my day! So, if you’re reading this, THANK YOU VERY MUCH to the beautiful woman who attempted to help.” Amanda wasn’t sure how to respond to the woman’s thoughtful gesture at the time.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “I didn’t know what to say because I was so thankful and grateful for it, but I couldn’t think of anything to say.

