As the first episode of ITV Ready to Mingle airs, viewers all ask the same question.

As the participants entered the Devon villa tonight, Ready to Mingle viewers were all asking the same thing.

The show, hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, follows a single girl in quest of a mate as 12 male suitors battle for her affections and a chance to win a large sum of money.

However, not all of the boys are unmarried, and some of them are being led to the prize by their partners.

After moving into a luxury home, the single girl spends her time getting to know all of the boys through activities, games, and dates, eventually eliminating each boy one by one until only one remains.

If she chooses a single male, the two of them will share the cash reward.

If he is in a relationship, however, the single female loses all of her money, while the man and his real girlfriend take it.

We met single female Sophia and the 12 male contestants in tonight’s show.

However, every spectator had the same query about the show’s premise.

“What sort of woman would allow their man go on a show like this?” Tee wondered. “Is £25,000 really worth watching your man cheat on you?”

“I don’t get this show?” Montel tweeted. Why would anyone want their partner to flirt with another woman? Whether you have money or not, your feelings will be hurt.”

“Girlfriend’s at home saying things like ‘I don’t mind if you cheat for money,’” Ruth wrote, followed by a shocked emoji face.

“So the women are delighted to see their partner cheat on them for money?” Kellie tweeted. What?”

Julian went on to say, “If I’m correct, the boys’ girlfriends are happy for them to appear on TV…

EVEN WORSE….FOR MONEY………”