As the early pre-season team takes shape, Ibrahima Konate is expected to join Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate will be among the first players to report back for Liverpool’s pre-season preparations to begin.

When training at Kirkby begins on July 12, the £36 million acquisition from RB Leipzig will have his first taste of life at his new club.

Despite the fact that he represented France in the U21 European Championship this summer.

Those who are competing in the Copa America and Euro 2020 will be given extra time off to heal before reporting to training.

Konate, on the other hand, will have had six weeks off after his international responsibilities ended on May 31 and lasted only one game – a quarter-final loss to Netherlands.

The Frenchman will be joined by a handful of first-team players who did not play for their respective national teams throughout the summer.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita are all expected to return to Kirkby at the earliest opportunity.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez will also return to Liverpool, and the Reds should be able to provide an update on their health.

All three players were injured for a significant portion of last season and have been undergoing recovery in recent months.

It’s unclear whether any of those three will be able to rejoin their teammates in full training right away or whether they’ll need more time to recover.

Returning internationals will gradually round out the team, with Andy Robertson expected to be among the first to return following Scotland’s group-stage exit from Euro 2020.