As the doctor updates Harvey Elliott’s surgery, Liverpool is left with no choice but to sign Mohamed Salah.

For Wednesday, September 15, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

It was fantastic to score three goals against Leeds, but Liverpool will be left thinking how many more chances they could have created at Elland Road.

From a striker’s perspective, the one aspect of the game that bothered me was the lack of conviction in front of goal.

It could have been a repetition of our performance against Crystal Palace last season, and Leeds would have had no complaints.

We missed three sitters, but it didn’t matter because we won by three goals to none. However, if we are to win the league, our three forwards must be at their best throughout the game.

Mohamed Salah left a lasting impression on me. Players will go if they want to. But we’ve reached the stage where Liverpool must do all in their power to keep him. He’s a very good player.

While other teams are focusing on signing players like Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo, and other superstars, we must focus on keeping him.

It’s a business; you have to do the right thing at the right time, and they must roll out the red carpet because, from what I can tell, he’s back at it.

He appears to have the bit between his teeth, so let’s hope the club can work something out.

After a successful ankle surgery, Liverpool are hopeful that Harvey Elliott will be able to play this season.

During the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League victory over Leeds United on Sunday, the 18-year-old sustained a dislocated ankle.

Elliott was treated on the field before being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for further evaluation.

Elliott will have surgery on Tuesday, according to Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match news conference, and the club has verified the treatment was successful.

Dr. Jim Moxon, the Liverpool club doctor who was first on the scene to treat Elliott, and first-team physiotherapist Chris Morgan revealed how they expect to have the teenager back in action before the season’s end.