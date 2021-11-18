As the DCL loss is addressed, Richarlison makes a ‘important’ Rafa Benitez Everton prediction.

Richarlison believes Everton can recover from their injury woes and that Rafa Benitez can lead the team to glory this season.

This season, the Blues have been hampered by injuries to key players, including Richarlison, and have failed to find a rhythm due to frequent first-team changes.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had both had strong beginnings to the season, have been two of the team’s biggest losses.

Richarlison made his return from a one-month layoff during the Blues’ disappointing home defeat to Watford, and he is certain that outcomes will improve as more members of the squad return to full fitness.

“Isn’t it difficult? During the season, there will always be ups and downs. We’ve also lost a lot of key players due to injury. “It was a little difficult because of that,” the 24-year-old told ESPN Brasil.

“He’s a vital player for our squad, for our club,” Richarlison said of teammate Calvert-extended Lewin’s absence.

“We lost not only him, but also Yerry Mina and Doucoure. As a result, they are essential members of any team.

“I believe the team will improve once they return. But we must also know how to suffer, how to bear it, and how to get the three points without them, because we are a group, and we must remain unified in the face of adversity.” The Blues have gone five Premier League games without a win and will face a tough test this weekend when they travel to Manchester City.

Manager Rafa Benitez has come under fire recently as a result of the squad’s poor form, but Richarlison has maintained that the 61-year-old has “everything” required to help the team succeed this season.

“Rafa Benitez is a coach who has worked with a lot of great clubs, and we’re here to learn from him as well,” says the Spaniard “he stated

“He, like Ancelotti, has a lot of experience. As a result, we’ve come to learn from him. Because it’s crucial to my job, I’m going to learn as much as I can from him.

“Many other athletes seek his counsel since it is sound. So, I believe.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”