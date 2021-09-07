As the countdown to Jurgen Klopp’s arrival at Liverpool begins, FSG must replicate Manchester United’s masterstroke.

Liverpool will not be planning for Jurgen Klopp to leave the club so soon after signing a three-year contract.

It’s something the club needs to be wary of in the future.

He’s a trustworthy individual who will inform everyone what he’s planning and allow the club to prepare.

I’m pretty sure he won’t just drop it on the club; I’d be astonished if he did.

So, as long as Liverpool is aware of the timetable, the club will be able to determine where they stand rather than having to do so overnight.

That will not happen with Klopp, I am certain.

I believe we must simply be grateful. We haven’t even spent a lot of money on transfers, and we have a manager who is willing to wait things out.

What will happen in the future, whether it’s the January transfer window or the summer transfer window, we need to be in a position to conduct business.

It’s important to keep things fresh or they’ll get stale, especially when introducing new players; it keeps people interested.

It was a masterstroke, much like Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United.

They sold Daniel James to Leeds United, they sign Ronaldo, and it won’t cost them anything because of jersey sales and other factors.

It has revitalized the club and given it a new lease on life. It is a masterstroke.

The Glazers were in a tighter spot than FSG in Liverpool, but they were able to get out of it for the time being. With what they’ve done, they’ve covered up the flaws.

That is what FSG must do at some point in the future, either in the next transfer window or the one following, to pique the curiosity of the fans.

In comparison to other English clubs, Liverpool and Man United are big on a global scale, yet we still lack the spending power of Man City and Chelsea.

We’ve all seen what other teams have done this summer and on deadline day in the transfer market.

Even if we have a fantastic squad, you can’t help but feel envious that they have the money and we don’t.

That’s very understandable.

