As the clocks change, all drivers are advised that a minor error could result in a £5,000 punishment.

As we approach winter, the clocks will be set back this weekend, making the days shorter and darker.

With 40% of accidents occurring during the hours of darkness, it’s critical to take every precaution possible to ensure your safety when driving in the dark.

Rivervale Leasing, a car leasing company, is advising drivers to remember to turn on their headlights when driving in the dark, or face a £5,000 fine and up to 9 points on their license.

We’ve all been in a circumstance when we’ve forgotten to switch on our headlights while driving through a well-lit area.

Rivervale, on the other hand, has discovered that leaving your driveway without headlights on after the clocks change might result in a costly fine.

Drivers who are seen driving in the dark without their headlights on may be charged with Driving Without Due Care And Attention, which may result in a fixed penalty, or you may be summons to court if the circumstances of the case cannot be handled by a fixed penalty.

You were “allowing your quality of driving to fall below that of a prudent motorist,” according to the legal definition of Driving Without Due Care And Attention.

Penalties have a set rate of three points and a fine of £100. If the police believe the offense cannot be addressed by a fixed penalty, you might expect to be taken to court.

Depending on the nature of the offense, it will be up to a court to determine the most appropriate sentence.

The maximum fine is £5,000, with up to nine points on your license, community service, and possibly a prison sentence possible.

“It’s easy to forget to turn on your headlights, especially when you’re in a hurry!” stated Bud Johnson, Group Marketing Manager at Rivervale Leasing.”

Thankfully, most modern automobiles have an automatic headlight setting, so some drivers won’t have to worry about driving dangerously in the dark.

“However, if it becomes dark outside, make sure your headlights are turned on and functioning correctly..”

