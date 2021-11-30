As the Christmas schedule is revealed, ITV announces a huge adjustment.

With the announcement of their Christmas lineup, ITV disclosed a huge change.

From December 24 to 26, the channel will air a variety of Christmas editions of programmes.

Traditional favorites including The Chase, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale will have Christmas specials.

Over the holidays, feature-length versions of new shows like The Larkins will also premiere.

This Christmas, however, ITV has announced a significant change: fans will no longer have to wait until a show’s particular start time to enjoy their seasonal TV goodies.

Instead, fans will be able to watch these programmes on ITV Hub at their leisure starting the morning they are scheduled to air.

We’ve compiled a list of all the Christmas programmes that will be available on ITV Hub starting at 7 a.m., ahead of their evening broadcast.

The Christmas schedule on ITV

Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes from Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day

Lucky Stars are the tipping point. Special Christmas Edition (Christmas Eve, 3.55pm) The Chase Christmas Special with Celebrities (Christmas Eve, 5:30pm) A Festive Feast for Gino’s Italian Family (Christmas Eve, 6.30pm) Breaking Dad at Christmas with Bradley and Barney (Christmas Eve, 9pm) Lost Voice Guy hosts a Christmas Comedy Club (Christmas Eve 10.30pm) For the Love of Dogs at Christmas by Paul O’Grady (Christmas Day, 5.30pm) Singalong with a Mask (Christmas Day, 6pm) The Christmas Special from the Larkins (Christmas Day 9pm) Double Trouble is the theme of this week’s Saturday Night Takeaway (Boxing Day 4.15pm) The Chase Christmas Special with Celebrities (Boxing Day, 5pm) Christmas Special of Celebrity Catch (Boxing Day, 6pm) Christmas Musicals with All-Star Casts (Boxing Day 8pm) My Absolute Pleasure, Billy Connolly (Boxing Day 9.30pm)