As the centre-back claims, Jordan Henderson describes Jurgen Klopp’s ‘issue’ at Liverpool.

Liverpool’s centre-backs are causing Jurgen Klopp problems, according to Jordan Henderson, since they are the best group of defenders he has seen at the club during his time there.

In the center of the backline, Klopp has a plenty of choices, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Nat Phillips all battling for a spot.

It’s a dramatic contrast to previous season, when long-term injuries hampered Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip, forcing Klopp to elevate Academy defenders Phillips and Rhys Williams to help secure Champions League qualifying.

And Henderson, who played at centre-back alongside Fabinho and on-loan Ozan Kabak last season, admits Klopp is now dealing with a new type of selection issue.

“As injuries began to mount, we began to question who would be available to play center-back for us around autumn last year,” the Liverpool captain explained.

“This time, the manager is faced with the opposite problem: deciding which of our superb centre-backs to select for any given game.

“I know which ‘issue’ he prefers to have without even asking him, but that doesn’t imply it’s suddenly simple for him.

“Having that type of depth in that position is obviously beneficial to us, especially considering what happened last season, but it must be difficult to leave any of our centre-backs out when they’re fit and available, since they all have so much to offer.

“I’m better-placed than many to appreciate these players’ quality because I play in front of them, and right now I think I can confidently state that we haven’t had a stronger crop of centre-backs in my time at Liverpool.”

The Reds have maintained eight clean sheets in 15 games in all competitions this season, despite conceding twice at home to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

And Henderson insists that the restoration of the primary defensive options has already had a huge positive influence, speaking to the official Liverpool matchday programme.

“It’s still surreal what happened to Virg, Joel, and Joe last season,” he remarked.

“We gave it our all.”

