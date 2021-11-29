As the Cadbury treat returns to shelves at B&M, customers demand a ‘yearly supply.’

B&M has reawakened the interest of its customers after one of its most recent products was published online.

The business is known for using social media to keep customers up to date on all of the latest products, and this time, people are enamored with what they’ve seen.

The discount retailer announced that its Mini Eggs chocolate bar is back in stock, and the photo caused a stir among shoppers.

“Mini eggs are not just for Easter…. wait, what?” B&M wrote on its Instagram page.

These were found in store by @home with sasha, and we’ve heard they’re available countrywide! They’re also only £1 (SC: 371254)! “Who’ll be the first to grab one?” Instagram The picture received over 5,500 likes and a slew of comments from admirers eager to get their hands on the snack.

Some customers used social media to inform their pals, while others stated that they would be “stocking up” on the Cadbury treat.

One ecstatic purchaser commented in the comments section, “omg I need that,” and another, “IT IS BACK.”

“I’m definitely stocking up on them,” a third said.

“OMG THATS THEM!!” remarked a fourth shopper, tagging a buddy. “I REQUIRE.”

“NEED!!!” wrote a fifth. “OMG amazing news,” said a sixth.

“Please provide a yearly supply!” said another.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.