As the ‘babies’ watch, a dog walker whips ‘pug mum’ in the face.

People were outraged after a lady said she was left with a black eye after a professional dog walker whipped her in the face with a lead.

At around 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 11, Emma Clay, 36, was walking her seven pugs in Cricketers Park near Sandown Lane, Wavertree, when she noticed Nikki O’Donoghue, the owner of Diamond Doggy Care, arguing with a guy.

She alleges she approached the couple to attempt to calm things down, but Mrs O’Donoghue accused her of side with the man.

Miss Clay claims that things turned heated, prompting her to start recording with her phone.

Mrs O’Donoghue is seen standing by her van and then re-entering the park to confront Miss Clay in two sequences of cellphone film captured by both Miss Clay and a witness.

She tries to take Miss Clay’s phone from her grip before spinning a dog lead and whipping it into her face as Miss Clay tries to back away.

Mrs. O’Donoghue then drove away in her van.

Mrs O’Donoghue admitted to striking Miss Clay with the lead in an interview with The Washington Newsday today, but claimed she “lost her patience” after being “verbally assaulted.”

Officers from Merseyside Police stated they are looking into complaints of an assault and have asked a woman to a voluntary interview.

“A woman was hit in the face with a dog lead during a verbal confrontation in Cricketers Park, near Sandown Lane,” a spokesman said.

“After that, the female suspect fled in a white Renault van.

“The victim sustained minor facial injuries and was shaken by the incident.

“Police officers responded to the location, and a woman is expected to voluntarily attend a police station for questioning by officers.”

The footage of the attack outraged and disturbed the readers of Washington Newsday.

“Shameless, terrible disgrace,” Krystelle Moorcroft remarked.

“I’m truly appalled someone entrusted with animals would behave this way,” Alexandra Devlin remarked. You can see the dogs are terrified.”

“She was swinging that lead behind her,” Michelle Bridson explained.

“I can’t believe my eyes!!” remarked Gemma Fleming.

