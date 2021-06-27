As the asking price for Xherdan Shaqiri was exposed, Liverpool prepared for a transfer offer.

Xherdan Shaqiri will cost Liverpool at least £13 million, and the Reds are expecting Lazio to make a formal bid for the Switzerland international.

Shaqiri could leave Liverpool this summer, with a number of European clubs keeping an eye on his situation at Anfield.

With his two goals in the 3-1 final group game win over Turkey, the aggressive midfielder has raised his status at Euro 2020, earning Switzerland a round of 16 match against France on Monday.

And, with two years remaining on Shaqiri’s contract, Liverpool should be able to recuperate the £13 million they paid Stoke City to bring him to Anfield in the summer of 2018.

Lazio reportedly contacted the Reds over the weekend about a possible transfer for the 29-year-old, whom they have long admired.

While the Serie A club has made no formal approach, the ECHO understands that Liverpool are expecting an offer for Shaqiri once the European Championships are over.

Liverpool has a good relationship with Lazio, having sent a number of regular starts to the Italian club in recent years, including Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto.

The Reds are not actively seeking to sell Shaqiri, but, like with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, will not prevent him from leaving if a reasonable offer is made and he displays a willingness to do so.

Shaqiri has only made 10 starts for Liverpool in the last two seasons, with 22 appearances in all competitions.

“I have a contract there, and after the Euros, of course, I will talk to my agent,” he remarked earlier this month. We’ll assess the situation before determining how to proceed.”