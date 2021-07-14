As the Anfield decision is made, here is what Ibrahima Konate stated to Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool training.

On Monday, Liverpool began their pre-season preparations in Austria.

While the majority of the first-team has been given a break following Euro 2020 and the Copa America, Jurgen Klopp’s side has traveled to Salzburg to prepare for the start of the 2021-22 season.

And it was like the first day of school for new recruit Ibrahima Konate, who was greeted with friendly smiles by the Reds’ staff on his first day of training.

The Frenchman, who arrived from RB Leipzig, was urged to relax and enjoy the countryside while being put through his paces, but he was unfazed.

After a quick chat with his new management, Konate brushed aside any suggestions that he found it difficult, coolly joking, “That was easy.”

Liverpool has stated that preparations for the return of supporters for the new season are continuing, but Anfield may not be back to full capacity for the start of the season.

The reason for this is that the Premier League has informed the club that some limits with existing safety zones would remain in place, which will have an influence on Anfield’s overall capacity.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated that he was moving on with plans to proceed to step four of his road map to get out of the Covid restrictions.

Restrictions on how many people can attend large events, such as football games, will be lifted as part of step four.

And Liverpool has stated that the club is presently working on its matchday arrangements and will keep fans updated as soon as possible before the season begins next month.

