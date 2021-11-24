As the Adama Traore deal moves through, Liverpool ‘would not hesitate’ to sign the surprise Barcelona star.

Liverpool are preparing for their match against Porto tonight, and Jurgen Klopp will have to make some decisions.

The Reds have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare, so a rotation is extremely plausible.

Due to Liverpool’s numerous injury problems, though, tonight’s matchday roster may have a youthful appearance, fueling conjecture ahead of the January transfer window.

The newest Liverpool transfer speculations are listed below.

Ismaila Sarr (Ismaila Sarr)

via Calciomercato, The Boot Room

Since last season, the Watford winger has been mentioned as a possible target for Jurgen Klopp.

Following Watford’s return to the Premier League, Sarr has had a strong start to the season, scoring five goals in 12 appearances.

Liverpool have a “serious interest” in the 23-year-old, according to The Boot Room via Calciomercato.

However, any January deal for Sarr, who is Sadio Mane’s international colleague, would not provide reinforcements for the Reds during the Africa Cup of Nations, according to the report.

ter Stegen, Marc-Andre

The National

According to the Spanish tabloid, ter Stegen has become “upset” at Barcelona, piqueing Liverpool’s interest.

According to the report, the goalkeeper’s play has dipped, but he might still cost a high enough sum to allow Barcelona to be active in the transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp “would not hesitate” to make a move for the German international, according to El Nacional. Klopp has previously expressed interest in the 29-year-old.

Traore, Adama

Wolves are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Adama Trarore in January, with Liverpool rumored to be interested.

Traore has long been linked with a move to Liverpool, and according to the article, the Reds have received “fresh encouragement” about a possible deal.

Wolves are rumoured to be “listening to proposals” for Traore in order to acquire finances to recruit Hwang Hee-chan from Red Bull Salzburg on a permanent basis in January.

However, Liverpool have been linked with a bid for the South Korean international in recent weeks, which is quite perplexing.