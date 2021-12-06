As Steven Gerrard sends a message to Liverpool, Mohamed Salah files a transfer claim for Barcelona.

Mohamed Salah has encouraged Liverpool to resolve the issue surrounding his new contract, while admitting that he is “pleased” to have been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Salah’s representation and the Reds are still in talks, since his current contract at Anfield is coming to an end in the next 18 months.

The Egyptian has indicated his wish to remain at Liverpool, where he has 144 goals in 223 games and won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

And the 29-year-old has laid out the elements that will encourage him to sign a new contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Steven Gerrard has spoken about his anticipated return to Anfield after continuing his strong start as Aston Villa manager with a 2-1 win over a Leicester City side managed by his old boss Brendan Rodgers.

Villa came from behind to win and climb above Midlands rivals Leicester into 10th place in the Premier League table, thanks to two goals from Ezri Konsa.

Since taking charge at Villa Park from the dismissed Dean Smith, Gerrard has taken nine points out of a possible twelve.

And it puts his team in a positive frame of mind as they prepare to travel to Liverpool on Saturday, where the 41-year-old made 710 appearances and scored 186 goals during his playing career.

