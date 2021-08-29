As Spurs go top of the league, Liverpool fans make Brendan Rodgers’ point.

Following Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 win on Sunday afternoon, Liverpool supporters began to draw parallels between them and one of the Reds’ previous title challenges.

As Nuno Espirito Santo’s side continued their perfect start to the league season, Heung-Min Son scored the game-winning goal against Watford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs are presently top of the table, ahead of the first international break, after 1-0 wins against Manchester City and Wolves.

Some Liverpool fans, on the other hand, were skeptical of the North London team’s title credentials, predicting that the club would soon falter – as well as a similar start to Liverpool’s second-place finish in the 2013/14 season.

On Twitter, the Reds reacted as follows:

The Reds won their first three games 1-0 against Stoke, Aston Villa, and Manchester United under Brendan Rodgers, with Daniel Sturridge scoring all three goals.

However, the club had to wait for Luis Suarez to finish his 10-game suspension before the Uruguayan scored 31 of Liverpool’s total 101 goals, despite the fact that the Reds were a regularly high-scoring team.

Spurs have already surpassed early season projections with such a strong start, with Harry Kane, like Suarez in 2013, receiving interest from rival teams before deciding to stay put.

Tottenham could emerge as a surprise candidate for the top four after finishing 7th last season following Jose Mourinho’s exit, along with the rumors surrounding their talisman.