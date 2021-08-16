As Souness and Neville agree on the next Liverpool transfer, a loan clause for Ben Davies surfaces.

Ben Davies appears to be on the verge of joining Sheffield United on loan, with Liverpool outlining the parameters of the deal, which include a possible promotion incentive.

The Blades will also pay a loan fee, as well as an additional payment should the club secure a return to the Premier League. There will be no option to buy the 26-year-old, with the Reds seeking to keep their options open surrounding the former Preston defender.

After being in eight matchday squads for the Reds last season, Davies made his Liverpool ‘debut’ as a late substitute in a recent friendly against Osasuna.

Celtic, Bournemouth, and Burnley were all interested in signing him, but new Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic was eager to get the trade done.

Gary Neville and Graeme Souness both feel Liverpool can win the Premier League this season, but they have pushed the club to make one final move before the transfer market closes.

Souness, speaking on Sky Sports following Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham, explained the key difference between the present squad and Liverpool’s title-winning squad in 2019/20.

“It was very simple to talk about Liverpool’s front three and how brilliant they were, but I believe the three midfielders were responsible for a lot of their great play.

“[Gini] Wijnaldum is no longer with us, [Jordan] Henderson has turned a year older, and James Milner has turned a year older.

“In midfield, I’d like to see something different. It’ll be a long and arduous season.”

When asked who he thought would finish higher, Gary Neville stated he couldn’t tell the difference between Liverpool and Manchester United, but he did bring up the same point as Souness.

“I believe Liverpool will miss Wijnaldum and will require a midfielder,” he stated.

