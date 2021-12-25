As something odd happens at Liverpool, the truth about Jurgen Klopp emerges.

Something strange happened last weekend when Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur tied 2-2.

It wasn’t that the Reds scored twice without Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah scoring, since this happens frequently throughout the season.

It was the sixth time Andy Robertson had scored for Liverpool, and the third time he had done it with Trent Alexander-assistance. Arnold’s

However, the Scot’s other notable contribution was a strange occurrence for Jurgen Klopp’s team, as he received a straight red card.

Only three of them have been shown in the Premier League in the six years after the German was appointed by FSG.

Mane was the first player to be sent off in this manner, after catching Ederson’s head with a high boot during a Reds match against Manchester City in September 2017.

Alisson Becker was sent off for handling outside his penalty area just over two years later, preventing Brighton from scoring at Anfield.

Even though Jordan Henderson, James Milner (twice), and Brad Smith – the one you’d have a hard time guessing in a pub quiz – have all been issued two yellow cards in a game, Liverpool’s total of seven sendings off remains the lowest in the Premier League during Klopp’s tenure.

It’s not uncommon for a team to receive more than that in a single season, with Sunderland receiving eight in 2013/14 and Queens Park Rangers receiving a staggering nine two years prior.

And, while Liverpool hasn’t experienced a season quite like that, they have witnessed a significant disciplinary adjustment since Klopp took over.

Because he’s been at the club for just over six years, it’s only fair to look back at the six years before his arrival, during which time the Reds collected 19 Premier League red cards.

The defeats at Fulham in 2009 and Tottenham in 2011, when Liverpool was down to nine men on the pitch, were the most significant.

Rafa Benitez’s side fell 3-1 at Craven Cottage when Philipp Degen and Jamie Carragher were sent off, while Charlie Adam and Martin Skrtel were sent off in a 4-0 loss at White Hart Lane. “The summary has come to an end.”