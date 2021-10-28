As Sky is obliged to offer an on-air apology, Liverpool finds their own Ronaldinho.

On Wednesday night, Liverpool’s win over Preston North End was hardly a classic.

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi scored second-half goals to give the Reds a 2-0 win at Deepdale, ensuring their advancement to the League Cup quarter-finals.

While Liverpool fans will not be singing about this game in the weeks and months ahead, in contrast to Sunday’s 5-0 hammering of Manchester United at Old Trafford, it did generate a moment that fans will never forget thanks to Origi’s incredible scorpion kick goal.

But, while the Belgian’s unorthodox moment of magic would have made plenty of headlines, these are some of the moments against the Championship side that may have gone unnoticed.

Liverpool fans still chant about a memorable 5-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park back in 1982, and if this evidence is any indication, the Reds’ overwhelming triumph over Manchester United last weekend will be remembered in the same way.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hanging to his job for the time being, the travelling Liverpool fans did not waste any time in mocking their old rivals with a performance of ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ at Deepdale, which was repeated several times throughout the night.

Of course, they aren’t the only team to make fun of their hated rivals, with Leeds United and Manchester City fans bursting into similar chants during their League Cup matches against Arsenal and West Ham United, respectively.

However, because they were the team that struck United, supporters were able to use a more unusual chant against Preston, reminding everyone at Deepdale that the Reds “played the Mancs on a Sunday night and they rarely touched the ball.”

As if we’ll ever forget what happened.

With fans now securely ensconced inside stadiums, the days of hearing every word spoken by players, officials, and coaching staff are long gone.

But that doesn’t stop the occasional x-rated scream from escaping.

Joe Rafferty, a former Liverpool youth, was assigned to Preston’s right wing-back position. “The summary has come to an end.”