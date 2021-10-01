As she is laid to rest, Mary Cook of Gogglebox sings My Way at her own burial.

Mary Cook, the star of Gogglebox, was laid to rest in Bristol.

The 92-year-old former hospitality worker died in August.

Since 2016, she had co-starred in the Channel 4 show with fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove.

On Friday, Mary’s funeral was held at South Bristol Crematorium.

“My nan loved life and wasn’t ready to leave,” her granddaughter Nikki said in a statement.

“She beamed with it.

“She was a fantastic singer and actor, and as viewers saw, she thoroughly enjoyed entertaining the nation throughout her five years on Gogglebox.

“With so many friends and family there, it was a very beautiful service, and Nan would have loved every minute of it.”

“It was very moving to hear Nan’s songs throughout the service, especially her singing My Way, which was my mother and aunt’s favorite.

“My grandmother was… is… an incredible and wonderful woman who wished to live forever, which she will, of course, since she will live on through us and in our hearts.

“We should all strive to be more like her, full of life, laughter, and love.”

During the event, Eva, another of Mary’s granddaughters, sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Mary and Marina met at a retirement residence more than ten years ago before being invited to join Gogglebox.

The funeral’s order of service included a photo of the couple together.

Mary and Marina were discovered by a Gogglebox researcher during a trip to Asda, according to the St Monica Trust elderly home where they lived.

Because of the epidemic, the two were momentarily absent from the show, but they returned in May for the series finale.