As she goes out of the store, an Asda consumer is seized by a’scumbag.’

After being assaulted on Eastbourne Road on Tuesday night, a woman has issued a warning to the public in the Birkenhead area.

The woman, in her 30s, had left a nearby Asda about 9 p.m. on July 13 when she was injured in the face by an unknown man attempting to steal her backpack.

“I feel like it’s my own fault as shouldn’t have been on my alone or listening to my music,” she said on a Facebook community page, “but as cops mentioned, don’t feel like it’s my own fault.”

People in the comments wished the woman well and reminded her that the reported robbery and assault were not her fault.

“You should be able to wander around on your own without scum attacking you,” one individual stated.

“It’s most obviously not your fault,” said another. You should be able to safely return home.”

“Just letting you know, be careful,” the woman wrote as a warning to others. I’m going to take a different route next time or not go alone. In the morning, I’m going to have a great mark.”

“We are asking for witnesses after a complaint of attempted robbery in Birkenhead last night, Tuesday 13 July,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told the ECHO.

“A woman in her 30s was going down Eastbourne Road at 9 p.m. when an unknown male attempted to take her black bag from her. The woman suffered a small injury to her face while attempting to keep hold of her bag before the man fled.

“Nothing was stolen, and the woman was unharmed but shaken as a result of the occurrence.

“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC, call 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and use the reference number 21000489219.”